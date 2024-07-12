icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
12 Jul, 2024 05:57
HomeWorld News

No NATO-Israel cooperation until there’s peace in Palestine – Türkiye

West Jerusalem’s military methods run counter to the bloc’s core values, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has argued
No NATO-Israel cooperation until there’s peace in Palestine – Türkiye
Destroyed buildings in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza, July 11, 2024 © Getty Images / Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu

Türkiye will not support any cooperation between Israel and NATO while the Jewish state continues its military operation in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.  

Speaking after the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday, Erdogan accused Israel of “trampl[ing] on the fundamental values” of the US-led military bloc, and insisted it is “not acceptable” for NATO to cooperate with West Jerusalem.   

“Until a comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Türkiye,” Erdogan added. 

While not a member of the US-led military bloc, Israel maintains relations with Washington as a major non-NATO ally. 

Erdogan accused West Jerusalem of committing “atrocities” in Gaza, and argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has endangered its own people and the wider region through “expansionist and reckless policies.”  

“I hereby call on all our allies to increase their pressure on the Netanyahu administration to ensure a cease-fire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been starving for nine months,” Erdogan added.   

Israel slams Gaza ‘starvation’ report
Read more
Israel slams Gaza ‘starvation’ report

In a statement on Tuesday, independent UN human rights experts accused Israel of an “intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people.” They cited the growing death toll from malnutrition among children in Gaza as evidence that the situation in the enclave amounts to a de facto famine, despite the UN not formally describing it as such. 

The Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva denounced the report on Tuesday, accusing the authors of “spreading misinformation” and “supporting Hamas propaganda.” 

Israel initially announced a full water, food, and energy blockade of Gaza following the events of October 7, when Hamas militants launched a series of raids on Israeli soil. The Hamas attack killed some 1,200 Israelis and resulted in more than 250 being taken hostage. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the enclave has since resulted in the deaths of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
To infinity and beyond: stargazing in the Caucasus mountains
0:00
26:11
CrossTalk: NATO’s greatest fear
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies