icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
11 Jul, 2024 16:55
HomeWorld News

WATCH two planes almost collide in US

Two jets carrying 159 people came seconds away from disaster above Syracuse Airport
WATCH two planes almost collide in US
Two passenger planes pass in close proximity to each other above Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, New York, July 8, 2024 ©  Syracuse Police Department

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation after two commercial jetliners came perilously close to a mid-air collision in upstate New York on Monday. Dashcam footage captured the moment the planes crossed each other’s paths.

The incident took place in the skies above Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Monday morning, as American Airlines flight 5511 was coming in for landing, and Delta Air Lines flight 5421 was taking off from the same runway. The two Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft were carrying a combined 159 people.

Dashcam footage captured by a police car on the ground showed the jets rapidly converging on each other’s flight paths, before the American Airlines pilot turned to avoid the plane climbing below him.

Both planes were cleared to use Runway 28 at the airport, according to air traffic control audio posted on LiveATC.net. As the jets approached each other, a different voice asked the controller “who’s cleared for takeoff on 28?” The controller can then be heard telling the American pilot to “go around.”

According to CBS News, the American Airlines pilot climbed before turning right, a move that caused the plane to lose some altitude. After the turn, flight 5511 was just 675 feet (205 meters) above flight 5421, and 425 feet (129 meters) off its path.

READ MORE: Boeing to plead guilty to fraud

The FAA said on Wednesday that it was investigating the incident, and Delta confirmed to CBS that it would cooperate with the probe. American Airlines acknowledged the investigation, but offered no comment.

The near-miss is the latest in a series of accidents at American airports. On Monday, a United Airlines Boeing 757 lost a wheel as it took off from Los Angeles International Airport, before ultimately landing safely in Denver, Colorado. Back in January, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines lost a chunk of its fuselage in mid air shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The company’s output plummeted as multiple other safety issues were made public in the months since. 




Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president?
Reformist at the helm: What can the world expect from Iran’s new president? FEATURE
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in?
Saudi Arabia made a cunning move to boost its influence. Will Israel step in? FEATURE
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Challenging the status quo & escaping the two-party divide
0:00
25:34
The White House Parkinson’s plot twist
0:00
25:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies