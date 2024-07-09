icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: Live Updates
9 Jul, 2024 08:03
HomeWorld News

Israel and Hamas statements don’t reflect reality on Gaza peace talks – White House

Public remarks do not fully correspond to discussions taking place in private, a US official has insisted
Israel and Hamas statements don’t reflect reality on Gaza peace talks – White House
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby © AFP / Anna Moneymaker

The White House has urged the public not to read too much into statements by Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas regarding negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The discussions happening behind closed doors with mediation by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, are more significant than public declarations by the two warring sides, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby insisted on Monday.

“On both sides, you see public comments that are not necessarily fully reflective of the conversations that we are having privately with them or their interlocutors,” Kirby told journalists during a briefing.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a list of what he said were non-negotiable demands as part of the talks. One of them was that any ceasefire deal in Gaza should allow Israel to resume fighting until all of its war objectives are met. Throughout the conflict, the Israeli leader has repeatedly stated that he is seeking the complete destruction of Hamas.

The Palestinian armed group responded by saying that Netanyahu “continues to place more obstacles in front of the talks,” thus jeopardizing a successful outcome. Hamas also warned that continued Israeli attacks on Gaza risk returning “the negotiating process to point zero.” 

Gaza deal must allow Israel to keep fighting – Netanyahu
Read more
Gaza deal must allow Israel to keep fighting – Netanyahu

Speaking about the public exchanges between Israel and Hamas on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed that the belief in Washington is that “it is most productive to have these conversations in private, not in public.” 

“Sometimes, [you have] seen the Israeli government make public statements. Sometimes you’ve seen Hamas make public statements. We’re going to hold the negotiations in private,” he said.

According to Miller, Israeli officials have assured their US counterparts that they remain committed to Washington’s three-phase proposal to settle the conflict in Gaza.

Reuters reported last week that Hamas has agreed to drop its key demand for Israel to first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the deal. The Palestinian group expects to end hostilities through talks during the first six-week phase of the agreement, according to the agency.

Israel began its operation in Gaza in response to a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October in which at least 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Some 116 captives are believed to still be in Gaza.

READ MORE: Gaza death toll could be five times higher – study

At least 38,000 people have been killed so far and almost 88,000 others have been wounded in Israel’s airstrikes and ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave, according to Gaza’s health ministry. A study published in The Lancet medical journal last week suggested that the actual death toll could be five times higher, exceeding 186,000 people.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India rejected Western advice to destroy own economy - PM Modi’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal
0:00
25:24
The RNC preview
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies