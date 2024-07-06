icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2024 02:06
Biden vows to beat Trump ‘again in 2020’

The US leader mocks his rival’s gaffe and immediately makes a new one
Biden vows to beat Trump ‘again in 2020’
©  C-SPAN

US President Joe Biden once again misspoke in front of a crowd of supporters on Friday while trying to dispel concerns over his age and cognitive abilities, insisting that his rival Donald Trump also makes gaffes.

Biden opened his speech in Madison, Wisconsin, with a personal jab at Trump, recalling how the former president once said in his Fourth of July speech that the Continental Army “took over the airports” from the British.

This comes after the 81-year-old US leader spent Independence Day trying to salvage his reelection campaign, but accidentally said he was “proud” to be the “first black woman to serve as vice-president “with a black president.”

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race! I’ll beat Donald Trump; I will beat him again in 2020!” Biden declared to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

The incumbent apparently realized the gaffe and corrected himself five seconds later by saying, “And by the way, we’re going to do it again in 2024,” followed by a lone “Yeah!” from the crowd.

READ MORE: Biden says every day is a ‘cognitive test’ for him

In an interview with ABC News aired later in the day, the US president said his busy schedule of “campaigning” and “running the world” serves as a daily cognitive test for him, dodging questions about whether he was ready to take a real neurological test to prove to Americans that he is up to the job.

