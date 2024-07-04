icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin makes missile announcement
4 Jul, 2024 15:40
HomeWorld News

Israeli soldier killed in mall knife attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The suspect, identified as a resident of an Arab town, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police
Israeli soldier killed in mall knife attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
©  X/warfareanalysis

One Israeli soldier was killed and another severely injured in a “suspected terror stabbing attack” at a mall in the northern part of the country, local authorities have said. The assailant, who was identified as a resident of an Arab-majority town, was killed at the scene. 

Israeli police said on Wednesday that the incident occurred in a shopping mall in the city of Karmiel, initially saying that the two soldiers had been injured. Later, however, one of them was pronounced dead, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identifying the deceased as 19-year-old Sergeant Alexander Yakiminski.

Law enforcement later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jawwad Omar Rubia, a Palestinian from the Arab town of Nahf, located not far from Karmiel. Several Israeli and Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli police had arrested several members of his family.

Graphic footage circulating on social media appears to show two Israeli soldiers walking side by side in the mall when a man armed with a knife attacks them from behind. The culprit quickly stabbed the first soldier at least three times, and then grappled with the second service member. The first soldier, who by then had fallen on the ground, manages to grab his gun and shoot the suspect several times.

Another clip, apparently filmed moments later, shows the body of one of the soldiers lying on the ground, with blood stains on the floor, as an unidentified man attempts to resuscitate him. 

While no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, Palestinian Islamic Jihad called it a “heroic operation,” while Hamas described it as a “natural response” to Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Tensions between the Israeli and Arab populations have soared since Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state in October, after which West Jerusalem began a massive military offensive in the Palestinian enclave. The hostilities have so far claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis and 37,000 Palestinians, as well as causing unprecedented destruction in Gaza.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies