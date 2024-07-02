icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Orban pitches ‘quick ceasefire’ to Zelensky: Russia-Ukraine conflict
2 Jul, 2024 20:50
Trump sentencing postponed after Supreme Court ruling

The former US president is now free to accept the Republican nomination
Trump sentencing postponed after Supreme Court ruling
File photo: New York City's daily newspapers report on former US President Donald Trump's conviction, May 31, 2024. ©  Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

New York Judge Juan Merchan has rescheduled the next hearing in the case against former US President Donald Trump to September 18, “if still necessary,” following the US Supreme Court’s decision that presidents enjoy immunity for official actions.

Trump was charged with “falsifying business records” for alleged hush-money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels via his then-attorney Michael Cohen. In a historic first, he was found guilty on all 34 counts by a Manhattan jury in May. He was supposed to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention was expected to nominate him for the 2024 presidential ticket.

“The July 11, 2024, sentencing date is therefore vacated,” Merchan said in a memo on Tuesday. “The Court’s decision will be rendered off-calendar on September 6, 2024, and the matter is adjourned to September 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM for the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary, or other proceedings.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the former president, did not agree with the request of defense attorneys to throw out the verdict, but did not oppose a delay in sentencing.

Merchan’s order means that Trump will be free to accept the Republican nomination to challenge the incumbent President Joe Biden in the November election. Prior to Monday’s Supreme Court verdict, it appeared likely that the Colombian-born judge would order the former president sent to prison just before the convention.

BBC presenter calls for Trump to be assassinated
Read more
BBC presenter calls for Trump to be assassinated

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the US Constitution granted the former president “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” as well as “at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.”

While no such immunity existed for unofficial acts, courts would need to hold evidentiary hearings to establish whether something a president allegedly did amounted to official or unofficial conduct, and in so doing “may not inquire into the president’s motives.”

The Supreme Court was addressing a federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, related to the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. However, Bragg’s entire case rested on the assumption of Trump’s motives behind the reimbursements to Cohen.

“There are no kings in America,” Biden said on Monday evening, denouncing the Supreme Court decision as a dangerous precedent. “No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

Trump welcomed the ruling as a “big win for our constitution and democracy.”

Top stories

RT Features

Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades
Bastion of Juche: How North Korea’s ruling party and dynasty has managed to stay in power for decades FEATURE

