icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow issues warning over US spy drones: Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 Jun, 2024 09:41
HomeWorld News

Biden should be removed as president – US House speaker

The 81-year-old president’s condition puts the country in a “very dangerous situation,” Mike Johnson has argued
Biden should be removed as president – US House speaker
Guests at the Old Town Pour House watch a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. © AFP / Scott Olson

Joe Biden should be replaced as US president, having shown he is “not up to the task” during his debate with Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson has said.

The US president's performance in his first election face-off with Trump on Thursday was widely viewed as a disaster. The 81-year-old appeared frail and confused, struggling to finish his sentences and mixing up words. According to media reports, Democrats were “panicking” after the debate, and some donors have demanded that the president be dropped from the party’s ticket for the November 5 election.

"I would be panicking too if I were a Democrat today and that was my nominee. I think they know they have a serious problem,” Johnson told journalists on Thursday.

The Republican politician argued that Biden should not only withdraw from the race, but also be immediately removed from office.

"It’s not just political. It’s not just the Democratic Party. It’s the entire country. We have a serious problem here, because we have a president who, by all appearances, is not up to the task,” he said.

New York Times urges Biden to withdraw
Read more
New York Times urges Biden to withdraw

Johnson said Biden’s administration could force him to step down by invoking the 25th Amendment – which states that the vice president and cabinet members can vote to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and the duties of his office,” making the VP the acting head of state. If the commander-in-chief refuses to comply, the final decision on the issue would be made by Congress. The amendment has never been used in US history.

"There are a lot of people asking about the 25th Amendment, invoking the 25th Amendment right now because this is an alarming situation,” the House speaker stressed.

Due to Biden’s mental condition, “our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do. I take no pleasure in saying that.”

“I think this is a very dangerous situation… And it needs to be regarded and handled as such. And we hope that they will do their duty, as we all seek to do our duty to do best for the American people,” Johnson stated. “I would ask the Cabinet members to search their hearts.”

READ MORE: Will the Democrats dare replace Biden after his utter failure in the debate against Trump?

The results of a poll by Morning Consult, published by the news website Axios on Friday, suggested that 60% of the voters believe Biden should “definitely” or “probably” be replaced as the Democratic presidential nominee following his disappointing performance in the debate.

Top stories

RT Features

The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Technocapitalism
0:00
27:56
‘Confusion & weakness’: Former special assistant to Donald Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s foreign policy
0:00
27:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies