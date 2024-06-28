icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow issues warning over US spy drones: Russia-Ukraine conflict
28 Jun, 2024 21:29
HomeWorld News

Candidate gets zero votes to prove election point

While voters rebuked Canada’s ruling party in a Toronto by-election, a protest candidate made history
Candidate gets zero votes to prove election point
File photo: A polling place Toronto, Canada, June 26, 2023. ©  Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A musician from Montreal has recorded a historic first for Canada, by receiving no votes while standing in a federal election.

Felix-Antoine Hamel put his name forward in Toronto-St. Paul, as part of a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee, a group that wants to reform the way Canada votes for its members of parliament. He ended up making history instead.

The Longest Ballot Committee was responsible for placing 77 out of the 84 candidates on Monday’s ballot, making it  the longest in Canadian electoral history. The actual paper was a meter in length.

“When I saw the result, I was like, well, I am the true unity candidate. Everyone agrees not to vote for me,” the 45-year-old told the state broadcaster CBC. “I’m one of the last people that would be expected to make Canadian history in any way.”

Hamel’s is the first case a candidate has received no votes in a contested election since Canada was confederated in 1867. Previous no-vote candidates have run and won unopposed; the last such case was a 1957 by-election in Lanark, Ontario.

Opposition leader suspended after Trudeau ‘wacko’ comment
Read more
Opposition leader suspended after Trudeau ‘wacko’ comment

“The unusual dimensions of the ballot itself meant that some steps took more time than normal,” an Elections Canada spokesperson said, apologizing for compounding delays in counting the votes.

While six of the candidates received two votes each, Hamel was the only one with none – since, as a resident of Montreal, he could not even vote for himself. 

“It’s our democracy, that’s how it works and it can be sometimes totally absurd,” he told the CBC. “As long as I have the right and the privilege to get zero votes in an election, then we are truly in a democracy.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party has held the Toronto-St. Paul seat since 1983, but the Conservatives gained it on Monday in an upset victory. Much of the Canadian press has since debated what that might portend for Trudeau’s continued rule.

Like the US and the UK, Canada uses the ‘first-past-the-post’ system, in which whoever gets the most votes in a race wins, even if they don’t get the majority. Trudeau campaigned on abolishing the system after the 2015 election, but went back on that promise after his Liberals won in a landslide.

Top stories

RT Features

The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus cities: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The fight for the future of lithium: Short-lived chaos in Bolivia
0:00
26:24
Sturgeon surge: Inside Russia’s fish & caviar business
0:00
22:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies