Biden ‘could be convicted’ – Trump

The former US president has hinted that his rival may be prosecuted in the future

US President Joe Biden could be criminally prosecuted in the future, former President Donald Trump warned during a televised debate on Thursday. The two rivals for the 2024 presidential election faced off in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the CNN-moderated debate, Trump was asked about his past statements, in which he indicated that he would prosecute Biden if he wins the election in November.

Trump first brought up how a jury recently found the president’s son, Hunter Biden, guilty of violating federal gun laws when he bought a revolver in 2018, while struggling with drug addiction.

“His son is a convicted felon at a very high level. His son is convicted, going to be convicted probably numerous other times,” Trump said. He then switched to Biden, saying: “But he could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office. Joe could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he’s done. He’s done horrible things.”

Trump leveled numerous accusations against his opponent during the 90-minute clash, sharply criticizing Biden’s policies on the economy and immigration, as well as his response to the Ukraine conflict and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Biden defended his record as president, arguing that Trump had left the country “in chaos.”

Biden attacked Trump for his own troubles with the law. “Only one of us is a convicted felon, and I’m looking at him,” the 46th president said, referring to this month’s jury verdict, in which Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden also noted that Trump is currently being investigated for other crimes, and that in January he lost a civil lawsuit to columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. “The crimes you are still charged with — and think of all the civil penalties you have,” Biden said.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and maintains that all cases against him are part of a politically motivated “witch hunt”. On the debate stage, he again accused Biden of “going after his political opponent.”

On the campaign trail, Trump has promised “a judgment day” for his opponents if he gets reelected.