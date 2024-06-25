icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates
25 Jun, 2024 09:31
HomeWorld News

Assange ‘buried alive’ for telling the truth – ex-Ecuadorian president to RT

Rafael Correa granted the WikiLeaks co-founder asylum in the country’s embassy in London in 2012
Assange ‘buried alive’ for telling the truth – ex-Ecuadorian president to RT
Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange pictured inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, England, on February 5, 2016. ©  Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange should never have been jailed in the first place, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa has told RT in an exclusive interview.

Correa, who granted Assange asylum in his country’s embassy in London in 2012, spoke to RT shortly after the news broke that the Australian had been released from prison in the UK as part of a plea deal with the US Justice Department.

“Julian Assange is persecuted for telling the truth, not for lying. And he is the truth teller, the persecuted, the punished, the one buried alive in a prison, when the ones in prison should have been the war criminals,” Correa said.

Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates READ MORE: Assange freed as part of plea deal: Live updates

In 2010, WikiLeaks released footage of a US military helicopter gunning down civilians in Baghdad three years previously, after mistaking them for armed insurgents. The attack resulted in 12 civilians being killed, including two children and two people working for the Reuters news agency. The video was part of a wider release of top-secret files by WikiLeaks, including documents connected to the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

From 2011 to 2019, Assange took sanctuary inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London due to fear of extradition to the US. When Ecuador’s next president, Lenin Moreno, revoked his asylum status, Assange was ejected from the embassy and arrested by British police. He then spent five years at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in London.

READ MORE: Australia wants Assange home – PM

Correa said he is “happy” that Assange has been released, but insisted he should have never been targeted in the first place.

“The real war criminals went unpunished,” Correa said. “He [Assange] should never have lost his freedom. On the contrary, he should have been recognized for his courage.”

Watch the full interview below:

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis? FEATURE
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen?
The Prigozhin paradox: What was Russia’s Wagner PMC and how did its June 23 mutiny happen? FEATURE
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country
A NEET mess: How irregularities in one of India’s most important exams upended the country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Trump guilty in hush money case!
0:00
28:38
Pride month pandering
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies