icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin’s state visit to North Korea: LIVE UPDATES
19 Jun, 2024 12:15
HomeWorld News

Hungary unveils MEGA slogan for EU presidency

Budapest aims to ‘Make Europe Great Again’ when it takes the reins next month
Hungary unveils MEGA slogan for EU presidency
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. ©  Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Hungary has revealed that the slogan for its upcoming presidency of the European Union will be ‘Make Europe Great Again’ (MEGA).

Observers immediately noted the similarity to the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) motto deployed by Donald Trump during his successful US presidential campaign in 2016.

Hungary is set to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1 and will remain in charge until the end of the year. During the six-month period, Hungarian diplomats will chair meetings in Brussels and shape the EU’s political agenda.

Hungary’s minister for European Union Affairs, Janos Boka, told a press conference on Tuesday that the slogan refers to a proactive presidency and aims to show that “together we are stronger than apart,” according to local media.

NATO top job favorite agrees to make concession to Orban – media READ MORE: NATO top job favorite agrees to make concession to Orban – media

Boka downplayed the similarity of Hungary’s motto to Trump’s, joking that “I am not aware that Donald Trump has ever wanted to make Europe great,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Hungary is taking over the EU reins in “a very difficult environment,” he added, citing “a war in our neighborhood” in reference to the Ukraine conflict. He also cited illegal immigration as another of the most pressing issues the region must deal with.

Boka went on to say that “we should be allowed to remain who we are when we come together,” according to Politico.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has faced criticism in the EU for pursuing policies that run counter to those of Brussels.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Budapest has refused to provide weapons to Kiev, calling for a diplomatic solution instead, and has maintained economic ties with Russia.

Earlier this year, Orban flew to US to meet with Republican presidential frontrunner Trump. Following the talks, the Hungarian prime minister claimed that Trump had shown himself to be “pro-peace.” That stance puts him in alignment with Hungary, unlike the current US administration and many EU members, Orban added.

Trump, in turn, described Orban as a “fantastic” leader.

READ MORE: Hungary threatens EU over ‘insane’ migrant fine – media

Hungary has also faced criticism in the EU for following its own migration policy in an apparent contradiction with the bloc’s rules. The European Court of Justice (ICJ) imposed a €200 million ($216 million) fine on Budapest last week for restricting access to international protection procedures and illegally removing third-country nationals.

Defending his stance on the Ukraine aid and immigration Orban has argued that his policies aim to defend the interests of the Hungarian people.

Top stories

RT Features

‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire
‘God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah’: Why the Western push to promote LGBTQ in this African country could backfire FEATURE
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Macron under siege: The growing threat facing France’s leader
0:00
25:56
CrossTalk: Failed summit 
0:00
26:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies