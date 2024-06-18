icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia and North Korea to sign strategic partnership treaty
18 Jun, 2024 11:56
HomeWorld News

NATO top job hopeful agrees to make concession to Orban – media

Budapest previously said it would veto Mark Rutte’s candidacy over his remarks about Hungary’s government
NATO top job hopeful agrees to make concession to Orban – media
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) meet at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 17, 2024. ©  X/zoltanspox

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who hopes to become NATO’s next secretary general, has made a deal with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in exchange for the latter’s endorsement of his appointment, according to media reports.

On Monday, Rutte and Orban met at an EU summit in Brussels, after which the Dutch politician said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Hungary would drop opposition to his appointment, AFP reported.

The two men talked on the sidelines of an EU leaders dinner on Monday night, according to Financial Times.

Rutte’s candidacy has been backed by 29 out of 32 NATO member states. The mandate of the current secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, expires on October 1. His replacement must have the unanimous support of all the bloc’s members.

Budapest previously threatened to veto Rutte’s appointment due to comments he made regarding Hungary’s domestic policies. In 2021, Rutte denounced Orban’s anti-LGBT legislation, saying Hungary “has no business being in the European Union anymore.” He added at the time that “the long-term aim” was to “bring Hungary to its knees” on the issue.

Earlier this year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest “certainly couldn’t support the election of a person… who previously wanted to force Hungary on its knees.”

Brussels ignoring will of voters – Orban READ MORE: Brussels ignoring will of voters – Orban

Viktor Orban reportedly said earlier this month he would drop his objections if Rutte apologized for his comments.

The Hungarian leader has also been a vocal critic of the bloc’s stance on Ukraine and of the policy of sending military aid to the country to help it fight Russia. In May, he threatened to “redefine” Hungary’s NATO membership. Last week Stoltenberg assured Orban that Hungary could opt out of the bloc’s Ukraine-related policies and that it would not be forced to participate in military action outside NATO territory.

Orban did not seek an apology, according to the AFP account of the meeting. Rutte made it clear that he had taken note of the “societal reaction” to his 2021 comments, the agency added.

Hungary’s prime minister reportedly told the NATO chief hopeful that he would back him if Rutte agreed to stick by the arrangement offered by Stoltenberg. Rutte promised that he would, Financial Times said.

READ MORE: NATO top-job favorite says dialogue needed with Russia

“If he’s ready to support [the deal], we can go for it,” Orban said, as quoted by AFP.

Another country that had been opposed to Rutte’s candidacy, Slovakia, reportedly signaled its support on Tuesday.

Romania, whose president Klaus Iohannis has campaigned for the NATO top job, has yet to publicly back Rutte.

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reproduction’s role in the 2024 election
0:00
27:35
The US is the godfather of the Gaza genocide, Israel is showcasing unhinged extremism (Ali Abunimah)
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies