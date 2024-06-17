Signatures of two states ‘disappear’ from Zelensky’s ‘peace conference’ declaration

Jordan and Iraq are not listed in the final copy of the document published by the Swiss organizers of the event

The signatures of Jordan and Iraq have disappeared from the final communique of the Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace conference’, according to the latest copy of the document posted on the Swiss Foreign Ministry website.

While Baghdad and Amman have not provided any official explanations so far, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday that the countries had withdrawn their signatures.

Out of 92 countries represented at the proceedings, only 78 signed the communique, with Kosovo listed as an independent state. Serbia and a number of countries, including Russia and China, still consider Kosovo Serbian territory.

Some members of the BRICS group attended the conference, but none of them signed the document. Despite being party to the conflict, Moscow was not invited to the event at the Swiss Burgenstock Resort. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the summit an attempt by the West to distract attention away from the root causes of the Ukraine conflict.

According to the document, the talks and the resulting communique were “based on Ukraine’s peace formula” and “other peace proposals which are in line with international law.” The signatories agreed on their “commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine.”

In addition, the document called for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to be returned to Ukrainian control, full access for Ukraine to Black Sea and Sea of Azov ports, and the release of all prisoners of war.

After the event concluded on Sunday, some international media outlets began reporting that the ‘peace summit’ failed to convince major non-aligned states to sign on to the declarations in the document.

“A decision by China to stay away all but assured that the summit would fail to achieve Ukraine’s goal of persuading major countries from the ‘Global South’ to join in isolating Russia,” Reuters said in an article on Monday, noting that no country has come forward to host a follow-up conference.

“The challenge was to talk tough on Russia but open the door for it to join a peace initiative,” AP wrote on Sunday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to order a ceasefire and begin negotiations “the minute” that Kiev fulfills several conditions. Among the main points, Putin stated that Kiev must cede all five former Ukrainian regions that voted in referendums to join Russia, including Crimea, pull out all Ukrainian troops in these territories, and officially abandon its bid to join NATO.