icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin names conditions for Ukraine peace talks: Russia-Ukraine conflict
16 Jun, 2024 21:46
HomeWorld News

Hamas leader comments on possible ceasefire

Ismail Haniyeh has said the militant group is ready to accept a deal consistent with the proposal pushed by US President Joe Biden
Hamas leader comments on possible ceasefire
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks in an interview earlier this year in Istanbul. ©  Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has suggested that the Palestinian militant group is prepared to make a ceasefire deal with Israel along the lines of a compromise promoted by the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Speaking in a televised speech marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha on Sunday, the Qatar-based billionaire said Hamas wants an agreement that would end the fighting in Gaza and lead to an exchange of hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Such an accord would require all Israeli forces to withdraw from the Palestinian enclave.

“Hamas and the [Palestinian] groups are ready for a comprehensive deal which entails a ceasefire, withdrawal from the strip, the reconstruction of what was destroyed, and a comprehensive swap deal,” Haniyeh said. He added that Hamas showed “great seriousness and flexibility” to reach an agreement that would stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

US considering unilateral deal with Hamas – media
Read more
US considering unilateral deal with Hamas – media

The Hamas response was consistent with the ceasefire principles put forward by Biden, who announced the three-phase proposal late last month, and a UN Security Council resolution calling for the plan to be implemented, Haniyeh said.

Israeli officials have claimed that Hamas demanded unacceptable revisions to the ceasefire offer. A senior Hamas leader told Reuters that the group’s requested changes were “not significant.”

West Jerusalem also has reportedly insisted on tweaks to the US-backed plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that any halt in combat operations will be temporary until Israel achieves “absolute victory,” including the destruction of Hamas as a governing authority and security threat. He said that in announcing the proposal, Biden left out the fact that Israel agreed only to discuss an end to the war in the second phase – not to permanently stop the fighting.

READ MORE: Biden’s Gaza peace push suffers another setback

Over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began last October, according to Gaza health authorities. The conflict started when Hamas launched surprise attacks against southern Israeli villages, killing more than 1,100 people and taking hundreds of hostages back to the Gaza Strip.

 

Top stories

RT Features

How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What are you paying for?
0:00
23:32
Peaceful break-up? Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska
0:00
29:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies