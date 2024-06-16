icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2024
French general cites lesson learned from Ukraine crisis

The conflict with Russia proves that public opinion must be controlled, French Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill has said
French general cites lesson learned from Ukraine crisis
French Army Chief of Staff Pierre Schill (left) inspects UK officer cadets last April in Surrey, England. ©  Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown that today’s warfare necessitates controlling public opinion by dictating what information is made available to people, the French Army’s chief of staff has concluded.

Speaking in an interview posted on Sunday by Defense News in advance of this week’s Eurosatory defense and security conference in Paris, French Army General Pierre Schill said the conflict in Eastern Europe has “changed the dynamics of combat.” He added that in addition to key advances on the battlefield – such as more extensive use of drones and military adaptation of civilian technologies – the crisis has proven that the flow of information must be controlled “to influence both national and international public opinion.”

“The army plays a crucial role in the information domain,” Schill said. “Without the capacity to convince and to counter adverse influence, any military engagement can fail. The emergence of social networks has reinforced this notion and has significantly accelerated the dissemination of information, whether true or false, while increasing its volume, reach and resonance.”

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
Read more
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia

While Western media outlets and governments have walked largely in lockstep on their Ukraine messaging, public support for funding the conflict has waned. A Harris Poll report released in February showed that about 70% of Americans want their government to push Ukraine toward a negotiated peace deal with Russia. Former US diplomats Michael Gfoeller and David Rundell wrote last year in a Newsweek op-ed that the West’s “propaganda machine” had “overplayed its hand” in the former Soviet republic.

Schill said other lessons learned in Ukraine included the importance of long-range drone surveillance, electronic warfare, and the use of weapons with greater lethality. Militaries also face more pressure to protect high-value targets, such as command posts, in an era when technological advances make it easier to detect their locations.

France deployed more than 500 troops to NATO’s eastern flank in Romania, serving as the bloc’s “spearhead” battalion, just four days after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022, Schill noted. Those forces were later expanded to over 1,000 soldiers, including an air defense detachment and a forward command element.

READ MORE: US and Poland set up info wars center

“These successive deployments show the reactivity and preparedness of our troops,” the French general said. “The difficulties in the administrative, customs, interoperability, and training domains have been overcome. We’re drawing the lessons with our European partners.”

Eurosatory is Europe’s largest defense show. This year’s conference is billed as taking “the full measure” of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

READ MORE: World sobering up on Ukraine conflict – Moscow

How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE

