icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
WATCH Russian military strike Ukrainian airfield
12 Jun, 2024 13:14
HomeWorld News

Both Israel and Hamas committed war crimes – UN

An independent international commission has found evidence of crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel
Both Israel and Hamas committed war crimes – UN
An Israeli tank is pictured near the city of Rafah in Gaza on May 29, 2024. ©  Saeed Qaq/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli authorities have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza since October 7, a United Nations-backed commission has found following an independent investigation. The probe also found that Palestinian armed groups were responsible for war crimes committed in Israel.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, set up by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), released its report on Wednesday. The UNHRC described the document as the UN’s first in-depth investigation of the events that took place on and since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise cross-border attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. West Jerusalem responded with retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

According to the UNHRC, the report was based on interviews with victims and witnesses, open-source items verified through advanced forensic analysis, submissions, satellite imagery, and forensic medical reports.

Israel and Hamas disagree on US-backed ceasefire – media reports READ MORE: Israel and Hamas disagree on US-backed ceasefire – media reports

The commission found that Israeli authorities were “responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare, murder or wilful killing, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, forcible transfer, sexual violence, torture and inhuman or cruel treatment, arbitrary detention, and outrages upon personal dignity.”

The report also found that some statements made by Israeli officials had “amounted to incitement and may constitute other serious international crimes.”

In relation to the October 7 attack on Israel, the report found that the military wing of Hamas and six other Palestinian armed groups had been responsible for the war crimes of intentionally targeting civilians, “murder or wilful killing, torture, inhuman or cruel treatment,” taking hostages, and other crimes.

“It is imperative that all those who have committed crimes be held accountable,” said the chair of the commission, Navi Pillay. “The only way to stop the recurring cycles of violence… is to ensure strict adherence to international law.”

The commission urged Israel to “immediately stop” its military operations in Gaza, including the assault on the city of Rafah. It also demanded that Palestinian armed groups immediately cease rocket attacks and release all Israeli hostages.

READ MORE: Israeli troops disguised themselves as Palestinians during hostage rescue operation – ABC

The council noted that the Jewish state had obstructed the commission’s investigations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the Mission of Israel to the UN in Geneva dismissed the report as “biased” and accused the UN-backed commission of “systematic anti-Israeli discrimination.” The mission condemned what it described as attempts to “draw a false equivalence between IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists.”

The death toll from the eight-month offensive by Israel in Gaza has surpassed 37,000 people, according to the health ministry in the enclave.

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem
Man-eaters be gone: Nepal’s creative solution to dealing with its big cat problem FEATURE
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Redefining terrorism: The BRICS stand
0:00
27:11
Folly of escalation
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies