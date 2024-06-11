icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US lifts arms ban on Ukrainian neo-Nazi unit: Russia-Ukraine conflict
11 Jun, 2024 13:14
HomeWorld News

Israeli police release hostage rescue footage (VIDEO)

The clip shows special forces storming a building where Hamas was holding four captives
Israeli police release hostage rescue footage (VIDEO)
©  X / Israel Police

Body camera footage has been released by Israel police showing last week’s operation to rescue hostages held by the Palestinian armed group Hamas in Gaza.

Four captives, inducing Andrey Kozlov, who holds both Russian and Israeli citizenship, were freed as a result of the raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza early on Saturday. Palestinian authorities said the Israeli operation caused massive civilian casualties.

On Monday, Israel police uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) from the helmet camera of one of the operatives, showing the raid – which involved YAMAM (Israel Police National Counterterrorism Unit) and members of other security agencies.

In the clip, special forces can be seen engaging in a gunfight before breaking into a home and discovering the hostages. Kozlov is heard in the video identifying himself, saying his name is “Andrey.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that its jets carried out airstrikes targeting “terror infrastructure” in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Several hours later, the IDF said a team of police and military commandos had rescued four hostages from Hamas captivity, taking heavy fire on the way in and out of the camp. One Israeli counterterrorism officer was wounded during the raid, and later died of his injuries.

The Gaza health ministry has said 274 people, including many women and children, were killed in the IDF assault on Nuseirat and the surrounding area. It is unclear how many of those were Hamas fighters and how many were civilians.

READ MORE: Israeli forces killed hundreds in hostage rescue operation – Gaza authorities

The rescued hostages had been held since October 7 last year, when Hamas launched a surprise cross-border attack on Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 250 kidnapped. Since then, at least 37,164 Palestinians have been killed and more than 84,832 wounded in Israel’s airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza, according to the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry.

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia
The prince of propaganda: How one journalist feeds the Western media’s hunger for lies about Russia FEATURE
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Week in review: Biden’s peace deal & American political discontent
0:00
27:12
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Biden talks war
0:00
25:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies