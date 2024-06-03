Serbia’s Russia-friendly ruling party wins big in local elections

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has claimed a “pure and convincing victory” in most municipalities

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has achieved victory in 85 out of 89 towns and municipalities in local elections, including a rerun vote in Belgrade, the party leader, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, has said.

Preliminary results are set to be published by Serbia’s election commission no later than 8pm local time (6pm GMT) on Monday.

The SNS led by Vucevic and President Aleksandar Vucic – both known internationally for their pro-Russia stance – secured a “pure and convincing victory” in most places where voting took place, the prime minister told reporters after the polls closed on Sunday. “I congratulate all citizens,” he added.

According to the prime minister, the ruling party, which has been in power since 2012, was unable to prevail in only four locations – the settlements of Backa Topola, Senta and Kanjiza, which have a majority ethnic Hungarian population, and Tutin, where Bosniaks traditionally vote for local parties representing their interests.

Turnout in the municipal elections varied from 33% to 70% depending on the district, Vucevic said.

He also slammed pro-Western opposition members for breaking into SNS call centers, which resulted in some people being wounded, as well as allegedly preventing citizens from voting, and assaulting election commission members and journalists.

“You can’t do that in democratic societies, it is not permitted, without being sanctioned,” the prime minister warned.

Scuffles were reported in Belgrade and the northern city of Novi Sad, after the opposition claimed that the ruling party was operating “unlawful” call centers during the voting on Sunday, contacting members of the public and urging them to come to the polls. The SNS insisted that the actions of its activists were entirely legal.

The Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability NGO has filed several complaints over suspected organized voting, vote-buying and violations of vote secrecy following the election.

”Once again, we had the absolute dominance of Aleksandar Vucic and SNS in the media. This campaign was marked by abuse of the media, fake news, hate speech,” Radomir Lazovic, one of the leaders of the opposition ‘I Choose to Fight’ coalition, claimed.

In Belgrade, the SNS won 53% of the ballot, followed by the newly formed opposition party Kreni Promeni (Go for Change) with 17%, according to exit polls published by the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID) and Ipsos.

A rerun of the election in the capital was ordered after weeks of protests by the opposition, which claimed widespread violations during the initial vote in December, in which the ruling party won 49 seats in the city council.

President Vucic said on Sunday that the SNS will now have “62 or 63 seats” in the legislature. “We will have to preserve our country, preserve peace, but also our freedom. On the other side, I would ask you to extend your hand to political opponents,” he said, addressing citizens.