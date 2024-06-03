icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2024 05:54
Rupert Murdoch marries retired Russian scientist

The pair had reportedly met through a friendship between the tycoon’s third wife and the bride’s daughter
Rupert Murdoch. © Getty Images / Victoria Jones/PA Images

Media magnate Rupert Murdoch married Soviet-born retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova on Saturday at Moraga, his vineyard estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Westside Los Angeles.

The couple announced their engagement in March, and spent some time out of the spotlight during the early stages of their relationship, vacationing in the Mediterranean on board the superyacht Christina O, according to the Daily Mail.

Murdoch, 93, reportedly met his 67-year-old bride through the mogul’s third wife Wendi Deng and Zhukova’s daughter Daria Zhukova, who are close friends.

Elena Zhukova, who studied insulin production and diabetes at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), was previously married to Russian billionaire investor Alexander Zhukov. Their daughter Daria was married to Russian billionaire and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich between 2008 and 2018.

Murdoch’s fifth marriage comes less than a year after a called-off  engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a retired dental hygienist turned conservative radio host.

The tycoon and his family have a net worth of around $20 billion, according to his Forbes profile.

Murdoch retired from the boards of Fox and the News Corp in September, leaving his son Lachlan as CEO of the media empire he had built over the past seven decades. News Corp’s assets include The Wall Street Journal, The Times, The Sun, Fox News and Sky News Australia.

