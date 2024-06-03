icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian troops advance in Donbass: Russia-Ukraine conflict
3 Jun, 2024 02:14
Ukraine will ‘do everything to make Israel stop’ – Zelensky

The Ukrainian leader has raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Ukraine will ‘do everything to make Israel stop’ – Zelensky
Israeli tanks operate in Rafah, Gaza May 29 2024 © Getty Images / Saeed Qaq/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Kiev will work to pressure Israel to end the bloodshed in Gaza, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky said during his trip to Singapore on Sunday, as the Israel-Hamas war is on track to enter its ninth month.

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security conference, Zelensky reiterated that Israel has the right to defend itself from “Hamas terrorists.” He also raised concerns over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave besieged by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“After Israel [entered] the territory of Gaza, there has been a humanitarian crisis,” Zelensky noted, adding that Kiev is ready to help with the delivery of aid to the enclave.

“International law must be respected,” Zelensky stressed. “Ukraine will recognize two states: Israel and Palestine. And will do everything to make Israel stop, so this conflict could end, and civilians would not be hurt.”

Last year, Zelensky complained that the fighting in Gaza was distracting the world from Kiev’s conflict with Moscow. “We already can see the consequences of the international community shifting [attention] because of the tragedy in the Middle East,” he told AP after Ukraine’s costly summer counteroffensive had failed to win any significant territory.

Unlike many Western countries, Israel has refused to impose sanctions on Russia and ruled out sending weapons to Kiev.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its operation in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas attack. US President Joe Biden revealed last week that Israel had proposed a new ceasefire deal to Hamas, which includes the release of remaining Israeli hostages.

