2 Jun, 2024 16:03
Right-wing demonstrators have expressed solidarity with the ex-US president despite his recent guilty verdict
WATCH London protesters rally to support Trump (VIDEO)
Tommy Robinson's supporters march into Parliament square on June 1, 2024 in London, England. ©  Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Thousands of British activists rallied in downtown London on Saturday, demanding the resignation of the police chief and expressing support for former US President Donald Trump, who was recently found guilty of falsifying business records.

The demonstration, which took place near Parliament Square, was organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox, and political commentator Carl Benjamin. 

Robinson, who is known for his anti-Islam activism, called for the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, arguing that the London police are “corrupt” and the justice system is “two-tiered.”

The rally drew a heavy police presence, as a counter-protest organized by the group Stand Up To Racism gathered nearby, attracting around 300 people. The two demonstrations were separated by a police cordon.

The Metropolitan Police said there were a total of two arrests in the area of the demonstration – one “for drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker,” and the other regarding “an incident where a woman was subjected to racial abuse.”

The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened READ MORE: The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened

Videos shared on social media show a large crowd waving the Union Jack and the St. George’s flag, as well as banners expressing support for Trump and his bid for the presidency. Addressing the crowd, Robinson said Trump’s “leadership is needed to save the West.” 

The organizers of the rally also showed the crowd pictures of former US President Barack Obama – which was booed – and a photo of the current president, Joe Biden, which was laughed at. Some demonstrators wore caps with Trump’s campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’, as well as T-shirts with the ex-president’s mugshot.

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records during the 2016 election campaign. He was accused of mislabeling $130,000 worth of ‘hush-money’ payments to porn star Stormy Daniels – with whom Trump allegedly had an affair – as ‘legal expenses’. Trump has denied that he was involved with Daniels, condemning the results of what he called a “rigged trial,” and vowing to appeal.

 

