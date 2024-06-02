icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2024 11:26
Over two dozen injured, one dead in Ohio shooting – media (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A 27-year old has been killed and over 20 others injured in an overnight shooting in the US city of Akron, local media report
© Getty Images / Alex_Schmidt

A mass shooting took place early on Sunday in Akron, in the US state of Ohio, several news agencies reported, citing local police. The incident reportedly left a 27-year-old dead and at least 26 others injured.

The shooting reportedly took place just after midnight. Local authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting numerous people being shot in the area, with victims starting to request help at nearby hospitals soon after.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers reportedly found dozens of bullet casings and one gun. Photos of the alleged crime scene posted online showed police working in the area with numerous evidence markers on the ground.

No suspects have been taken into custody so far, according to reports. A street party had reportedly been taking place in the area prior to the shooting.

The police have reportedly launched a probe into the incident and are currently searching for the suspected shooter.

