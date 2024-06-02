Over two dozen injured, one dead in Ohio shooting – media (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A 27-year old has been killed and over 20 others injured in an overnight shooting in the US city of Akron, local media report

A mass shooting took place early on Sunday in Akron, in the US state of Ohio, several news agencies reported, citing local police. The incident reportedly left a 27-year-old dead and at least 26 others injured.

The shooting reportedly took place just after midnight. Local authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting numerous people being shot in the area, with victims starting to request help at nearby hospitals soon after.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers reportedly found dozens of bullet casings and one gun. Photos of the alleged crime scene posted online showed police working in the area with numerous evidence markers on the ground.

Twenty-seven (yes 27) people shot just after midnight at one location on Kelly Avenue near 8th in Akron. Akron police say of those 27 one is dead. They have no suspect info and are asking for tips. I've been working the scene since 1am. More as I learn it and on @WEWSpic.twitter.com/gTGLHjJg6q — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 2, 2024

No suspects have been taken into custody so far, according to reports. A street party had reportedly been taking place in the area prior to the shooting.

The police have reportedly launched a probe into the incident and are currently searching for the suspected shooter.