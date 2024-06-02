Prospects of peaceful reunification with Taiwan have ‘eroded’ – Beijing 

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2024 08:25
Chinese National Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2024, June 2, 2024 ©  The International Institute for Strategic Studies/YouTube

China’s efforts toward “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan have been consistently undermined by “separatist and external forces,” Defense Minister Dong Jun has claimed. He also warned that anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China would end up facing “self-destruction.”

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore on Sunday, Dong Jun stressed that “the Taiwan question is the core of China’s core interests” aligned with the One-China principle and safeguarded by the Chinese military. 

He blasted the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan (DPP) for “pursuing separation in an incremental way, erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan and severing social, historical, and cultural links across the Taiwan Strait.” He went on to accuse “separatists” of betraying “the Chinese nation and their ancestors.”

“They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history,” the defense chief stressed, before condemning “external interfering forces” – without naming them directly – for “hollowing out” the One-China principle by selling weapons to Taipei and attempting to use Taiwan to “contain China.”

“These malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation,” the minister warned. “China remains committed to peaceful reunification; however, this prospect is increasingly being eroded by separatists for Taiwan independence and foreign forces,” he said. Dong added that “resolute actions” would be taken to “curb Taiwan independence” and ensure that such an eventuality never comes to pass. 

Beijing views the self-governing island as integral to its territory and has repeatedly warned that it will resort to force if Taipei tries to formally declare independence. Chinese officials have previously accused the US of interfering in China’s internal affairs and backing separatist movements on Taiwan. 

Last week, Beijing urged Washington to adhere to the One-China policy and refrain from any official visits to Taiwan, saying that the US would be “fully responsible for the consequences” if it acts to the contrary. 

 

