No place for double standards on Ukraine and Gaza conflicts – top EU diplomat 

Josep Borrell says the bloc should welcome the ICC’s actions against both the Israeli PM and the Russian president

There should be no double standards when dealing with the International Criminal Court’s decisions, regardless of whether it acts against Russia for its actions in Ukraine, or against Israel for its operation in Gaza, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said. He also called for international pressure to be placed on Israel to compel it to end its military operation against Hamas and ensure the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Last Monday, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, stated that he was seeking arrest warrants for several senior Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. There are “reasonable grounds to believe” that these individuals are responsible for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Gaza and in Israel, Khan claimed. The actual issuing of arrest warrant may take months, however, before a three-judge panel passes its verdict.

While Israel, the US, China, and Russia, along with other nations, do not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, 124 countries, including all EU member states, have signed and ratified the Rome Statute. Should arrest warrants be issued in the names of top Israeli officials, this would likely restrict their travel options.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Saturday, Borrell noted that Ukraine “is not the only place where international law is being violated,” adding that the EU needs to “avoid double standards” with respect to the situation in Gaza.

“And if we applaud when the International Criminal Court acts against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, we should be able to do the same thing when the same court acts against other actors in the Middle East,” he said.

The US, Israel’s key ally, has called the “ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders outrageous,” with President Joe Biden vowing last Monday to “always stand with Israel.”

According to Fox News, a bipartisan group of US senators is working on a resolution that would urge the White House and Congress to “impose financial sanctions and visa bans on officials of the ICC.”

Commenting on the US’ reaction, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last Tuesday that the “situation is more than curious with the attitude of the United States, and its readiness to use sanctions methods even in relation to the ICC.”

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly participating in the “unlawful” deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Moscow declared the decision null and void, insisting that children had been evacuated from front line regions in the interest of safety.

The Russian authorities also launched a criminal investigation into several prosecutors behind the charges.