icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Clooney Foundation hunting Russian journalists: Russia-Ukraine conflict
1 Jun, 2024 08:36
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu invited to US Congress

The proposal to give the floor to the Israeli prime minister sparked controversy when it was first floated in May
Netanyahu invited to US Congress
House Speaker Mike Johnson © Getty Images / Kent Nishimura

US congressional leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress in a show of support for West Jerusalem amid the political divide over Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

A letter published by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday said the invitation was extended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.” The date for the speech has not been specified.

The invitation – which was also signed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries – has been in the works for some time.

Netanyahu’s planned visit exposed divisions among lawmakers, particularly within the Democratic caucus, when the idea was put forward in May. Some argue for maintaining a strong Jewish state in the region, while others are critical of Israel’s human rights record.

Schumer added his signature after weeks of delay, despite having strongly criticized Netanyahu in March for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. He called on Netanyahu to hold new elections, as the current government has been “too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

The Israel-Hamas war, now in its seventh month after the October 7 surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group, has caused concerns in the US and abroad over Netanyahu’s military strategy. The Gaza health authorities claim the operation has killed more than 36,000 in the Palestinian enclave. In May, the International Criminal Court accused Netanyahu and his defense minister, along with three Hamas leaders, of war crimes.

Israeli war cabinet member demands early election
Read more
Israeli war cabinet member demands early election

In May, a number of Schumer’s fellow Democrats reportedly pushed for him not to sign the letter when the idea was suggested. House Intelligence Committee ranking member Jim Himes said Netanyahu “should be focused on freeing hostages, not on charming legislators.”

READ MORE: Israel has offered new Gaza ceasefire plan – Biden

Congressman Dan Kildee told Axios that a speech by the Israeli prime minister would “complicate an already complicated situation,” while former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi simply said no to the idea.

Democratic Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky called Netanyahu a “menace,” telling The Hill that “should he come for any reason, in any venue, I am not going to be there.”

US President Joe Biden has said he supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, but has grown critical of the country’s war conduct. On Friday, Biden presented a new ceasefire plan that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the hostilities.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza: A humanitarian catastrophe
0:00
26:38
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: Joe Biden and every member of the US govt is complicit in Rafah genocide
0:00
30:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies