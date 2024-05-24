icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2024 09:24
US plans to be ‘very involved’ in post-war Gaza – Politico

Washington reportedly wants to maintain influence in the enclave through a “civilian adviser” to new regional security forces
FILE PHOTO: Food being distributed by charities in Rafah, Gaza. ©  Hani Alshaer / Anadolu via Getty Images

The US wants to have a “prominent” role in Gaza after Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian enclave ends, Politico has reported. Washington expects a joint Palestinian-Arab force of several thousands troops to take charge of security in Gaza after the current conflict.

On Thursday, Politico revealed details of discussions within the administration of US President Joe Biden about what a post-war settlement should look like. The outlet cited the accounts of four officials and a leaked document from the Department of State.

The US wants to have a “civilian adviser” to any future security force. They would “never enter Gaza itself” in order to avoid the impression that Washington was “dictating the future of the territory.” Instead, the adviser would likely be based in Egypt or Jordan.

In March, a classified document envisioned an American filling the role of a “director-general” of the future security mission. Under that proposal, the force would consist of roughly 2,000 Palestinians and 1,000 troops from Arab-speaking nations. It would be commanded by an officer from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, or “ideally” Egypt.

Netanyahu claims more people starving to death in US than in Gaza
Read more
Netanyahu claims more people starving to death in US than in Gaza

The timeline for the implementation of Washington’s plans are unclear, according to a US intelligence assessment described by Politico earlier this week. The document said Israel had managed to reduce the strength of Hamas forces by up to 35% since the group’s attack on Israel last October. However, it has recruited thousands of new fighters in recent months, a source in the intelligence community told Politico.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon’s efforts to deliver humanitarian aid via a floating pier has been undermined by logistical and security issues. No foot reached starving Palestinians between last Friday and Tuesday of this week, spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters. He blamed the delay on local NGOs that were tasked with distributing the aid.

The US has refused to work with the UN Refugee Agency, a prominent provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, after Israel accused some of its employees of involvement in the October 7 attack. Last month, the UN said it had closed or suspended its probes into the allegations because Israel had failed to provide evidence.

