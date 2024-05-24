icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukrainian intelligence ‘directly involved’ in Moscow terror attack – FSB
24 May, 2024 07:00
HomeWorld News

Iran’s military reveals new details of Raisi crash

The president was returning from a ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board
Iran’s military reveals new details of Raisi crash
Search and rescue teams at the site of the fatal presidential helicopter crash, Iran, May 20, 2024. © Getty Images / Azin Haghighi / Moj News Agency/Anadolu

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces released the preliminary findings of the investigation into a helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr reported on Thursday.

An expert investigative committee arrived at the scene on Monday, the day after the fatal crash, and found no signs of bullet impacts or similar damage in the wreckage. The investigators determined that the aircraft had caught fire after it hit the ground, media reported, citing Iranian military officials.

Raisi’s helicopter did not deviate from its designated flight path, according to the findings. Around a minute and a half before the crash, the pilot communicated with the other two helicopters in the flight group, the report stated, adding that nothing suspicious was found in the conversations between the flight crew and dispatchers.

Tehran announces election date after shock death of president
Read more
Tehran announces election date after shock death of president

More details will be provided after further investigation, the committee added.

Raisi was flying in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan when his aircraft crashed in the mountainous region, killing everyone aboard. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Imam Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem were also on the presidential helicopter.

“The complexity of the region, fog and low temperature,” slowed the search and rescue operation, forcing it to extend through the night, the investigators said. The exact crash site was found at 5am on Monday with the assistance of drones, they added.

READ MORE: Fyodor Lukyanov: Will the death of its president lead to a different Iran?

Tehran announced that it will hold a presidential election on June 28. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has become acting president in the meantime, with the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Israel in the dock
0:00
25:22
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies