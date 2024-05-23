icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
23 May, 2024 17:15
HomeWorld News

UN resolution undermines Bosnia peace – Russia

Germany pushed a ‘Srebrenica genocide’ draft on false pretenses, Vassily Nebenzia has said
UN resolution undermines Bosnia peace – Russia
FILE PHOTO: Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia. ©  Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

A resolution put to the UN on ‘Srebrenica genocide’ has divided the General Assembly, demonized the former Yugoslavia, and endangered the peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has said.

Nebenzia spoke after the General Assembly took a vote on the proposal by Germany and Rwanda to designate July 11 as ‘Srebrenica genocide’ remembrance day. Of 193 UN member states, 84 voted in favor, 19 against, and 68 abstained. 

“Germany, which started two world wars in the 20th century, killed millions of people in concentration camps, committed mass atrocities in Africa, and took part in the dismemberment of Yugoslavia, that country is now trying to lecture others about the importance of reconciliation,” Nebenzia said.

Russia strongly believes that Germany lacks the moral authority to even bring up the word ‘genocide’ for anything other than its own atrocities, Nebenzia said, noting that the UN itself came into being to ensure that Nazi crimes against humanity never happen again.

Timofey Bordachev: The West hates this small country almost as much as Russia. Here’s why
Read more
Timofey Bordachev: The West hates this small country almost as much as Russia. Here’s why

Using the resolution to pass a political declaration amounted to “abuse” of the General Assembly, the Russian permanent representative said, calling its adoption a “Pyrrhic victory” for its sponsors as more countries were opposed or abstained.

“One thing is clear: the [resolution’s] sponsors are deliberately pushing Bosnia into conflict, without regard for the price that country paid during the civil war of the 1990s, when 100,000 people died,” Nebenzia told the UN General Assembly. He described the resolution as “a threat to peace and security in the entire region.”

The Dayton Peace Agreement ended the 1992-95 civil war in Bosnia by partitioning the country between Republika Srpska (RS) and the Federation. The country’s constitution requires all three communities – the Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks), Serbs, and Croats – to achieve consensus on foreign policy matters, but the Bosniaks acted alone in supporting the resolution; the Serbs were opposed and the Croats abstained.

Numerous Bosnian Muslim officials and political commentators have said in recent weeks that the UN resolution would pave the way to abolish the RS as “a genocidal creation,” thereby revising the Dayton Accords. RS President Milorad Dodik has already announced that he would move for a “peaceful split” within 30 days. 

READ MORE: Republika Srpska to offer plan for Bosnia-Herzegovina split – Serb leader

The Bosniaks have claimed that the deaths of an estimated 8,000 men during the July 1995 battle for Srebrenica amounted to genocide. The Western-backed war crimes tribunal for Yugoslavia – the precursor of the International Criminal Court – has agreed, using controversial legal reasoning.

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies