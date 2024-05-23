Nine dead after political rally disaster in Mexico (VIDEOS)

A gust of wind during an election rally caused the structure to fall on a crowd of spectators

Nine people have been killed and at least 50 injured after part of a stage collapsed at a political rally in Mexico on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred during a campaign event for Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate for the center-left Citizens’ Movement party, in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.

Video footage posted on social media shows the stage suddenly falling forward into the crowd. Strong wind has been blamed for breaking the large, concert-style structure.

En este video se ve cómo se derrumba toda la estructura sobre la multitud, se reportan 5 muertos y más de 50 lesionados en San Pedro Garza García.Es una noche triste para México. 💔pic.twitter.com/3DB1a8hnzm — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) May 23, 2024

One child was among the dead, local governor Samuel Garcia said on social media. Three of the injured required surgery, he added.

“I’ve never experienced something so sudden,” Reuters quoted Alvarez Maynez as saying, as he described how quickly the wind had picked up before the stage collapsed. Several members of his team had been injured, he added.

Alvarez Maynez, who is polling in third place in Mexico’s presidential election ahead of the vote on June 2, escaped unharmed.

Governor Garcia urged residents to stay indoors as strong winds and storms continue in the area.