icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
22 May, 2024 22:32
HomeWorld News

Most French voters not concerned about Ukraine – survey

Macron’s attempt to center Kiev in the EU parliament campaign appears to have failed
Most French voters not concerned about Ukraine – survey
FILE PHOTO ©  Eric Beracassat / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Security at home is a far more important issue for French voters ahead of the European Parliament election, despite President Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to use the Russia-Ukraine conflict to his advantage.

Macron began ramping up his rhetoric on Ukraine in February, accusing the National Rally (RN) of being Russian stooges and Kremlin sympathizers, while positioning his Renaissance bloc as the “only pro-European campaign.”

An Odoxa poll conducted last week, however, showed only 10% of French voters considering the Ukraine conflict among the top three factors that would influence their vote in the EU election, while 35% named domestic security.

Macron ‘denying reality’ – French Senate leader READ MORE: Macron ‘denying reality’ – French Senate leader

“This is an election cycle dominated by domestic issues, which lands halfway into Emmanuel Macron’s presidency and can be seen by voters as a midterm vote,” Odoxa researcher Erwan Lestrohan told Politico.

The French are much more concerned with security within their own borders than globally, Lestrohan explained.

While Macron’s government has tried to portray itself as being tough on crime, 70% of Odoxa’s respondents were dissatisfied with the government’s actions to curb drug, gun and immigrant violence. Only 19% believe any of the opposition parties would do better, however, and 50% were convinced that nothing would change.

France launches ‘major operation’ to quash unrest in overseas territory READ MORE: France launches ‘major operation’ to quash unrest in overseas territory

Recent EU polls have shown RN on track to win 30% or more of the vote next month, while Renaissance remained stuck at 16%. Moreover, the surveys have shown growing support for Place Publique, a boutique party led by Socialists and Democrats MEP Raphael Glucksmann.

The son of the late philosopher Andre Glucksmann took part in the 2013 Maidan coup in Ukraine and worked as an adviser to former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. He has used Macron’s attempt to peel off RN voters by flanking the president from the left, according to Politico.

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Victoria Nuland urges strikes deep inside of Russia
0:00
27:45
Rocking out in Kiev
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies