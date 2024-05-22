icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
22 May, 2024 17:49
HomeWorld News

Israel scales back Rafah offensive – media

West Jerusalem has reportedly revised its military plans in Gaza to appease US officials
Israel scales back Rafah offensive – media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) greets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday in West Jerusalem. ©  Kobi Gideon (GPO) / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israeli officials have reportedly dropped plans for a major ground offensive in Rafah and instead will placate US President Joe Biden’s administration by limiting operations to strikes designed to eradicate Gaza’s last Hamas stronghold, without escalating a humanitarian crisis.

“It’s fair to say, I think, the Israelis have updated their plans,” a senior US official told reporters on Tuesday. “They’ve incorporated many of the concerns that we have expressed.” The administration official spoke on condition of anonymity following Sunday’s visit to Israel by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Biden has repeatedly warned against a large-scale assault on Rafah, where more than 1 million Gazans took refuge after their neighborhoods were leveled by Israeli bombardments of the Palestinian enclave.  The US president threatened earlier this month to halt some shipments of American weapons to Israel if the Rafah invasion went forward as planned.

Netanyahu claims more people starving to death in US than in Gaza
Read more
Netanyahu claims more people starving to death in US than in Gaza

Sullivan’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were apparently fruitful. “This is an ongoing discussion, ongoing conversation,” the US official said. “It’s been constructive.”

Netanyahu has vowed to push forward with efforts to destroy Hamas, regardless of US pressure and international outcry over civilian casualties in Gaza. He argued in March that Israel couldn’t win the war without eliminating the Hamas battalions in Rafah.

Netanyahu also has claimed that Israeli forces have already wiped out 19 of 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza. However, US officials told Politico that only about one-third of Hamas fighters have been killed since the war began in October, and around 65% of the militant group’s tunnels remain intact. Hamas also has recruited thousands of new members amid the fighting with Israel

More than 800,000 Palestinian refugees have fled Rafah, near Gaza’s border with Egypt, since Israeli forces began launching targeted raids in the city earlier this month, according to a UN estimate. The Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation orders for parts of Rafah, forcing civilians to flee to rubble-strewn areas that were previously bombed.

READ MORE: Biden fears ‘huge Jewish influence’ – White House aide

Asked whether Israel’s revised plans would resolve the issues raised by Biden, the US official said West Jerusalem was on the right track. “I have to say after coming out of Israel these past couple of days . . ., it is pretty clear that the Israelis are taking those concerns seriously.”

More than 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, according to local health authorities. An International Criminal Court prosecutor called this week for the arrests of Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on war crimes charges.

READ MORE: ‘We’re next!’ US senators warn about ICC

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Victoria Nuland urges strikes deep inside of Russia
0:00
27:45
Rocking out in Kiev
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies