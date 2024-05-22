icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia liberates another key Donbass stronghold – MOD
22 May, 2024 12:13
HomeWorld News

Germany opposes Ukraine ‘no fly zone’

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned such a move would place NATO in direct conflict with Russia
Germany opposes Ukraine ‘no fly zone’
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz © Getty Images / Uli Deck;  picture alliance

Proposals to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine are all “dangerous talk from warmongers,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said over the weekend, cautioning against any escalatory actions.

His comments came after former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented a ten-page paper together with the Ukrainian government, which suggested binding Kiev to its NATO partners by implementing an air defense shield along the western border of the country.

The goal of such a move would be to “protect NATO from Russian missile and drone strikes, but also Ukrainian civilians and military infrastructure in a well-defined area of responsibility inside western Ukraine.” This, in turn, would allow Kiev to move air defense systems to the frontline in the east to protect key cities such as Kharkov and Dnepr, according to the document.

During a campaign speech for his SPD party in the upcoming European Parliament elections, Scholz branded the idea as dangerous talk from warmongers, and expressed frustration at anyone who is still considering setting up a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine.

Scholz insisted that while it is important to continue supporting Kiev, neither Germany, Europe or NATO should become a party to the war, and should not be asked to do so as such a development could prompt an “unpredictable reaction” from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky wants NATO to shoot down Russian missiles
Read more
Zelensky wants NATO to shoot down Russian missiles

Last week, German opposition parties also came out in support of shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine using defense systems based in Poland and Romania. Scholz’s government dismissed the proposal.

Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stressed that Berlin opposes any initiative aimed at establishing a no-fly zone over any part of Ukraine that would be controlled by NATO forces, saying such a move would “cross the line into direct participation.”

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned that the use of any NATO weapons in Ukraine, such as US-made F-16 fighter jets, would give Moscow the right to target the systems wherever they operate from, including airfields in NATO countries.

Top stories

RT Features

Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Iran’s president has died: What’s next?
Iran’s president has died: What’s next? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rocking out in Kiev
0:00
25:10
Iranian president dead and Lindsey Graham trusts Israel more than the US
0:00
26:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies