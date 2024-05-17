icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin in China
Russia has no plans to capture Kharkov – Putin
17 May, 2024 10:47
HomeWorld News

EU hits Meta with new investigation

Facebook and Instagram could cause addictive behavior in children, the European Commission claims
EU hits Meta with new investigation
©  JGI/Jamie Grill

The EU has launched a new investigation into Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over its alleged failure to protect children from harmful content.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm tasked with proposing new laws and policies, said on Thursday that it has opened formal proceedings to assess whether Meta may have breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) in areas linked to the protection of minors.

Adopted in 2022, the DSA aims to create a safer digital space where the fundamental rights of users are protected.

The commission is concerned that Facebook and Instagram’s algorithms and online interfaces “may exploit the weaknesses and inexperience of minors and cause addictive behavior, and/or reinforce so-called ‘rabbit hole effect,’” reads the commission’s press release.

Meta to flag AI-generated content READ MORE: Meta to flag AI-generated content

The ‘rabbit-hole effect’ refers to specific algorithms used by social media platforms. When a user looks at one piece of harmful content, the algorithms suggest more of the same, potentially leading them toward videos that become more extreme.

Meta’s age-verification tools may also not be “reasonable, proportionate, and effective” to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content, the press release stated.

The commission said it will now carry out an in-depth investigation as a matter of priority. The opening of formal proceedings empowers the EU executive arm to take enforcement steps such as adopting interim measures and non-compliance decisions.

Meta said it has “spent a decade developing more than 50 tools and policies” to protect children. The company wants “young people to have safe, age-appropriate experiences online,” Reuters quoted a Meta spokesperson as saying. Protection of children is a “challenge the whole industry is facing,” the statement added.

Both Facebook and Instagram have more than 45 million monthly active users in the EU. In April 2023, they were designated by the bloc as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs). As such, they have to comply with obligations set out in the DSA.

READ MORE: Zuckerberg considered buying Associated Press – media

The European Commission already opened a set of formal proceedings against Meta in April, looking into alleged deceptive advertising, political content, and election disinformation on Facebook and Instagram.

The probes come ahead of the vote for the European Parliament scheduled for early June. DSA violations can lead to fines of as much as 6% of a company’s annual global turnover.

Top stories

RT Features

‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Right on time! The unique aesthetics & Know-how of Russian watches
0:00
25:37
Breaking: Prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico shot
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies