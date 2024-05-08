icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
8 May, 2024 02:49
HomeWorld News

UK airports paralyzed by nationwide system outage (VIDEOS)

A glitch in the automated check-in systems caused travel chaos across the country
UK airports paralyzed by nationwide system outage (VIDEOS)
Heathrow Airport, May 7, 2024 © Twitter / Sam Morter / Twitter

Airports across the United Kingdom were struck with delays on Tuesday evening after a nationwide “technical issue“ made the UK Border Force electronic systems glitch for more than four hours. The slowed service led to delays and long queues among arrivals in airports around the country.

Footage circulating online showed the extensive queues that built up as services slowed to a crawl. Some customers complained that the unexpectedly long queues were straining infrastructure, reportedly leaving some customers without adequate water and toilet access. Others also showed blank screens at the eGates.

Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh airports confirmed problems with the Border Force system, which resulted in the long delays with arriving travelers on Tuesday, the BBC wrote.

The system network issue was detected at 7:44 on Tuesday evening, the Home Office said in a statement on Wednesday. “E-gates at UK airports came back online shortly after midnight,” they announced, adding that “at no point was border security compromised and there is no indication of malicious cyber activity.”

There are over 270 eGates across UK airports and rail stations, according to the country’s government website. They normally allow for fast service using facial recognition, for UK and EU citizens, among others. However, Belfast airport, which doesn’t have eGates, also saw its Border Force systems impacted, according to the BBC.

READ MORE: UK flight chaos worsened by remote working – report

Tuesday was not the first time IT issues have brought the UK’s airports to a stand-still. In August of last year, an air traffic control meltdown, caused by a glitch in the computerized flight planning system led to some 1,500 flights being canceled. Over 700,000 passengers were impacted overall, with some 300,000 by cancellation, the UK Civil Aviation Authority estimated in March

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy
The bloodline: How political dynasties are threatening the world’s largest democracy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Modi responds to corruption in India & Macron’s awkward plea to China’s Xi Jinping
0:00
26:53
How inflation could put Trump in office
0:00
29:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies