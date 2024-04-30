icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Apr, 2024 12:37
One dead, four injured in London sword attack (VIDEO)

A 36-year-old suspect has been apprehended after a stabbing spree near Hainault Tube station, officials have said
A Police officer speaks to ambulance staff at a crime scene in Hainault, east of London on April 30, 2024 where a 36-year-old man wielding a sword was arrested following an attack on members of the public and two police officers. ©  Adrian DENNIS / AFP

A man armed with a sword has killed a teenager and injured at least four other people in an attack in northeast London, authorities have said. The suspect has been arrested by police, who say the incident is not terror-related.

Officers responded on Tuesday to reports of a vehicle driving into a house, as well as someone attacking members of the public with a sword near Hainault Tube station.

Describing it as a “serious incident,” the police said that the assailant also attempted to attack two law enforcement officers. London Ambulance Service stated that it had “treated five people on the scene and took all five to hospital,” adding that the crews had now left the area.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell announced later that one of those injured, a 13-year-old boy, had died from his wounds in hospital. He also noted that two of the victims were police officers responding to the call. Bell said that while both require surgery, their current condition is not life-threatening.

Police identified the suspect they have in custody as a 36-year-old man. “We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related,” they said.

READ MORE: Man stabs priest during sermon (VIDEO)

Videos and photos circulating on social media appear to show a man in a yellow hoodie wielding a katana-like sword moving along a row of buildings, with emergency services already at the scene.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he was “devastated” by the news from Hainault, adding that the police had already deployed additional patrols nearby. He also praised police officers “for running towards danger and protect[ing] others.”

In similar remarks, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the stabbing incident “shocking” and said that “such violence has no place on our streets.”

