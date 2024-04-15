icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
Jury selection begins in Trump hush-money trial
15 Apr, 2024 14:03
HomeWorld News

Man stabs priest during sermon (VIDEO)

The incident in Sydney, Australia comes just days after a deadly knife attack in one of the city’s malls
Man stabs priest during sermon (VIDEO)
Source: Christ The Good Shepherd Church

A bishop was stabbed during a sermon in Sydney, Australia that was being broadcast online, local media reports. The incident comes just days after another knife attack in Australia’s largest city left six people dead.

A video of Monday’s stabbing shared on social media shows the priest, named in reports as Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, being attacked while delivering his sermon. The incident is said to have taken place at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, a suburb of Sydney.

The footage shows the bishop speaking when a man dressed in black walks up to him and makes stabbing motions to the face and neck area. The bishop falls down as people from the congregation try to help him.

Several other people were stabbed along with the bishop, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the media cited local police as saying. The suspect has been detained.

On Saturday, six people were killed in a stabbing attack in a shopping mall in another suburb of Sydney.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths in Australia mall stabbing (VIDEOS)

The attacker, identified by police as Joel Cauchi, 40, stabbed mallgoers with a long blade, causing the deaths of five women and a man. He was shot dead at the scene by police. The attack was most likely “related to the mental health” of Cauchi, the authorities said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm
‘It stinks’: The world’s tallest mountain is overflowing with feces and waste. Nepal is sounding the alarm FEATURE
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Weekly Roundup: Assange, Burisma terror, Hunter Biden, & Janet Yellen lectures China
0:00
25:34
The Rothschilds
0:00
26:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies