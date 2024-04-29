icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 Apr, 2024 01:23
HomeWorld News

Russian arrested after fatal stabbing of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

Bavarian authorities have detained a 57-year-old man on suspicion of perpetrating the killings
Russian arrested after fatal stabbing of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
Message, Ukrainian flag and flowers left at the shopping center near the crime, Murnau, Bavaria, Germany, April 28, 2024 © Getty Images / Constanze Wilz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two citizens of Ukraine have been killed in a knife attack at a shopping center in Bavaria, Germany over the weekend, according to the local police department. The victims were military personnel on medical leave, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

Bavarian police responded to a report of “two seriously injured men” at the mall in Murnau, Burggraben shortly after 5pm local time on Saturday.

One of the victims died from his severe injuries before the emergency services arrived at the scene, while the second was found alive but later succumbed to his wounds at a nearby hospital. Authorities identified them only as “Ukrainian citizens aged 23 and 36,” both living locally.

Police quickly tracked down the main suspect, named as a 57-year-old “Russian national,” in a press release on Saturday. He was detained later that evening at his residence nearby, and served a warrant for his arrest for double murder. The motive was not immediately clear.

Islamists rally for German ‘caliphate’ in Hamburg READ MORE: Islamists rally for German ‘caliphate’ in Hamburg

The two victims were “military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

The suspect and victims likely knew each other, according to local news reports. One witness told BR24 that they had recently been drinking beer together.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann confirmed there are testimonies that the Russian and the two Ukrainians were seen with each other before.

“There is evidence that a lot of alcohol was at play with all involved,” Herrmann said, adding that currently, authorities have “no compelling indication that this would be, so to speak, a reflection of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How to screw over your own people: US Congress masterclass
0:00
20:57
Forever indebted? Michael Hudson, professor of economics at the University of Missouri
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies