icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
28 Apr, 2024 16:15
HomeWorld News

Woman in US pleads guilty to stealing parts of corpses

Ex-mortuary worker Candace Chapman Scott was part of a nationwide scheme trading in human remains
Woman in US pleads guilty to stealing parts of corpses
© Getty Images / D-Keine

A former mortuary worker in the US state of Arkansas has pleaded guilty to charges that she stole body parts from medical school cadavers, the local attorney’s office has announced in a press release.

According to prosecutors, 37-year-old Candace Chapman Scott committed the crimes while working at Arkansas Central Mortuary Service from October 2021 to 15 July 2022. The company handled human and fetal remains donated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Scott’s job was to transport, embalm, and cremate the remains in question.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during her tenure, Scott “stole human body parts and fetal remains” and later sold them to a Pennsylvania resident she met on Facebook, Jeremy Pauley. According to a report by AP which cited court documents, she sold a total of 24 boxes of stolen body parts to Pauley for nearly $11,000.

On Thursday, Scott pleaded guilty to “transporting stolen body parts across state lines and conspiracy to commit mail fraud,” the attorney’s office for Eastern District of Arkansas said in the press release. Judge Brian S. Miller said he would sentence Scott at a later date. She faces a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

Funeral home owners sentenced over body chop shop READ MORE: Funeral home owners sentenced over body chop shop

Scott’s indictment is part of a nationwide investigation into trafficking of stolen human remains linked with Harvard Medical School, which made headlines across the US last year. A longtime manager of the school’s morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program, Cedric Lodge, was indicted on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges for selling body parts out of the famed school in April last year. The scheme came to light in mid-2022, when the estranged wife of Jeremy Pauley, who was buying body parts from both Lodge and Scott, asked police to check her husband’s basement, saying that she suspected him of trading in cadavers on Facebook.

A total of seven people have been indicted so far. Pauley pleaded guilty to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property back in September, and was sentenced last month to two years of supervised probation. Trials are still pending for the other defendants, including Lodge.

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India
Battle Royale: How a king ended up on the ballot in India FEATURE
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How to screw over your own people: US Congress masterclass
0:00
20:57
Forever indebted? Michael Hudson, professor of economics at the University of Missouri
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies