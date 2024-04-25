icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarus reveals alleged plot to attack Minsk from EU
25 Apr, 2024
Iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret suffers damage in Paris (VIDEO)

The blades of the windmill that crowns the famous venue fell off in the early hours of Thursday morning
Iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret suffers damage in Paris (VIDEO)
The facade of the Moulin Rouge (Red Mill) cabaret is seen Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Paris. ©  AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic

The blades of the windmill sitting on top of the world-famous Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris fell off in the early hours of Thursday morning, the local fire department has reported. The incident did not result in any casualties.

The Moulin Rouge, which translates as ‘Red Mill’ in English, opened its doors back in 1889 and has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in the French capital. The venue is celebrated as the birthplace of the can-can, with its flamboyant shows popularizing cabaret across Europe and beyond.

The only previous incident that resulted in any damage to the Moulin Rouge was a massive fire that ravaged the building in 1915.

On Thursday, the blades of the mill fell and knocked the first three letters of an illuminated sign bearing the name of the venue. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

A spokesperson for the Moulin Rouge told Reuters that the mill blades had fallen between 2am and 3am, some time after the last show had finished.

AFP quoted a representative for the iconic venue as saying that “every week, the cabaret’s technical teams check the windmill mechanism, and did not notice any problems.”

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE

