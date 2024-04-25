icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
25 Apr, 2024 09:13
HomeWorld News

Yemen’s Houthis claim they targeted US and Israeli ships 

The American military confirmed the attack, saying it downed one anti-ship missile and four drones
Yemen’s Houthis claim they targeted US and Israeli ships 
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree. ©  Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images

Houthi militants have attacked what they said were two US ships in the Gulf of Aden and an Israeli vessel in the Indian Ocean, a spokesman for the Yemeni military has announced.   

The Houthis, styling themselves as the government of Yemen, began targeting Israeli-linked ships in late October in response to Israel’s retaliatory strikes in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The group have more recently started targeting vessels linked to owners or operators in the UK or US following airstrikes by those countries on their positions.  

The militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday, saying they had targeted the US ship Maersk Yorktown and a US warship in the Gulf of Aden, as well as the Israeli ship MSC Veracruz in the Indian Ocean.  

“Both operations achieved their goals successfully,” spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV without specifying the date of the strikes.  

American authorities confirmed the attack and said US-led coalition forces off the coast of Yemen had shot down four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthis.  

Red Sea attacks halving Suez Canal trade READ MORE: Red Sea attacks halving Suez Canal trade

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that a coalition vessel had “successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM)” launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.  

“It was determined that the ASBM and UAVs presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM added.  

The US and the UK have repeatedly launched airstrikes against the Houthis since mid-January in an effort to “degrade” the group’s capabilities and ensure the safe passage of merchant ships through the Red Sea.  

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November. They pledged to continue their campaign “until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.”  

Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea region disrupted global shipping through the Suez Canal, a vital route between Asia and Europe. Consequently, numerous shipping firms rerouted vessels involving longer and more expensive journeys around the Cape of Good Hope.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dating
0:00
28:20
Did the Bible tell the US to support Israeli genocide?
0:00
27:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies