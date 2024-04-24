icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
24 Apr, 2024 14:27
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu should resign – ex-US House speaker

The Israeli prime minister has been an “obstacle” to the two-state solution with Palestine for years, Nancy Pelosi has said
Netanyahu should resign – ex-US House speaker
Nancy Pelosi. ©  Alex Wong/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace in Gaza and “should resign” from his position, former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.   

She made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Irish public broadcaster Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE) during her visit to the country.   

Pelosi criticized the Israeli leader’s response to the October 7 Hamas attack which saw Palestinian militants kill over 1,100 people on Israeli territory and take around 250 hostages.   

The former House speaker cited the recent resignation of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva over the failure to prevent the attack, before pointing the finger at Netanyahu.  

“We recognize Israel’s right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu – terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?” Pelosi told the outlet.  

“He should resign. He’s ultimately responsible,” she added.  

When asked if Netanyahu is a “block” to peace, Pelosi replied that “he has been for years,” adding that she doesn’t know whether the Israeli leader is “afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn’t want peace.”   

Israel’s top military spy quits over Hamas intelligence failure READ MORE: Israel’s top military spy quits over Hamas intelligence failure

She went on to argue that Netanyahu been an “obstacle to the two-state solution, I emphasize the word, ‘solution.’”   

Health authorities in Gaza have estimated that more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed amid Israel’s siege of the enclave, which has included extensive bombardment as well as a ground incursion.  

Earlier this month, Pelosi joined more than 30 US Congress members who signed a letter urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt weapons transfers to Israel.  

The change of tune in Washington, Israel’s key ally, followed the killing of six aid workers from the World Central Kitchen humanitarian organization. The IDF targeted the group’s convoy in what it claimed to be a tragic mistake, despite the food supply mission being closely coordinated with the military.  

Meanwhile, the Senate approved on Tuesday a long-stalled $95 billion emergency spending bill which includes $26 billion in aid to Israel and $61 billion for Ukraine. Biden is expected to sign the bill into law shortly.

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict
‘We don’t like the Russian government, but we support the army’: Opposition activist puts politics aside during conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The march towards nuclear war
0:00
27:26
Lawfare or totally fair? The Donald Trump trial
0:00
27:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies