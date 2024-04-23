icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon vows to quickly fulfill Ukraine's military needs
Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing on April 23, 2024 ©  AP / Kevin Wolf

The Pentagon has set up a robust logistical system to reportedly send up to $1 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, once the long-delayed legislation to fund Kiev’s war effort against Moscow clears the Senate and is signed by President Joe Biden.

The new aid package will include air defense munitions and large amounts of artillery rounds, as well as armored vehicles and other weapons, several US officials told AP on Tuesday. According to unnamed sources, some of the items on the list can be shipped “within days,” but others could take longer to deliver.

The Pentagon has neither confirmed nor denied the report of a new package ready to be shipped, but press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told journalists on Tuesday that the US military is “doing everything we can to be poised to respond quickly” once the foreign aid package clears procedural hurdles.

“I think it’s a good assumption to expect that it’ll include air defense capabilities as well as artillery, ammunition,” Ryder said. “I will say again, that this security assistance package will be based on Ukraine’s most urgent needs.”

The $95 billion funding package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, is expected to advance to a Senate vote on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, after the senators voted overwhelmingly to end a filibuster on the issue.

President Biden already reassured his Ukrainian colleague Vladimir Zelensky in a phone call on Monday that weapons shipments will begin rapidly after the bill clears the Senate and comes to the Oval Office for his signature. While the White House offered few details on Biden-Zelensky call, the Ukrainian leader claimed that Kiev will be receiving longer-range ATACMS missiles.

The multi-billion-dollar US aid package was requested by the White House months ago but was only passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after Speaker Mike Johnson agreed to it.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted on Tuesday that America’s expected military assistance for Kiev is intended to “prevent the collapse” of Ukrainian forces, but predicted that the money will not significantly impact the situation on the battlefield, since “most of the funding will go to US military production.”

“The American authorities cynically state that Ukrainians will be dying in the fight with Russia for their interests,” Shoigu stated. Officials in both Washington and Kiev have argued that paying Ukraine to fight Russia is preferable to the US having to fight Russia directly.

