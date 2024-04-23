Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has shared the latest estimates of Kiev’s battlefield casualties

Ukrainian military losses since February 2022 have reached almost 500,000, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Russian forces have the initiative on the front line and are pushing back their opponents, Shoigu said at a ministerial meeting. The pressure prevents Kiev’s troops from holding on to their defensive positions, he added.

The defense minister also addressed America’s expected allocation of over $60 billion in military assistance for Kiev. He noted that the move is intended to “prevent the collapse” of Ukrainian forces, but predicted that the money will not significantly impact the situation on the battlefield, since “most of the funding will go to US military production.”

“The American authorities cynically state that Ukrainians will be dying in the fight with Russia for their interests,” Shoigu stated. He did not specify which remarks he was referring to, but officials in both Washington and Kiev have argued that paying Ukraine to fight Russia is preferable to the US having to fight Russia directly.

Shoigu hailed Russia’s defense production capacity and flexibility in adapting its military tactics to the combat situation. He said the Defense Ministry will continue long-range attacks on logistics hubs and depots used for supplying Western weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed into law a radical reform of the mobilization system, which introduces harsh punishments for draft avoidance, as well as other changes meant to boost conscription numbers.

Zelensky’s government did not specify how many additional troops it intends to enlist, though he said he considers the mobilization target of 500,000 excessive. The president claimed the proposal came from Ukraine’s former top general, Valery Zaluzhny, who he dismissed in February.

The multi-billion-dollar aid package mentioned by Shoigu was requested by the White House months ago. It was passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, after Speaker Mike Johnson agreed to lift his block of the request last week.