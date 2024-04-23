icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2024
US company releases ‘Thermonator’ robot (VIDEO)
©  YouTube / Throwflame

Almost any American with about $10,000 to spare can now own a robot dog with a flamethrower mounted on its back, the Ohio-based company Throwflame has announced.

The four-legged creature dubbed ‘Thermonator’ is actually a drone, controlled via a first-person-view (FPV) interface, with a battery life of up to one hour. Its ARC flamethrower has a range of 30 feet (10 meters), according to specifications released by the company.

“Thermonator is the first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog,” the company said in a press release on Tuesday, when it started taking orders.

The Thermonator appears to be based on the Unitree Go1, a smaller and lighter version of the Boston Dynamics’ famous ‘Spot’ robo-dog. Throwflame has listed its retail price as $9,420, with free shipping to any US state.

According to the company, flamethrowers are “federally unregulated and not even considered a firearm (ironic) by the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms].” Only two states have restrictions on flamethrowers; California requires a permit, while Maryland has outlawed them entirely. It is the buyer’s responsibility to make sure they obey local laws, Throwflame said.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company bills itself as “the oldest flamethrower manufacturer in the US” and claims its products are “built with pride by military veterans.”

