Iranian attack on Israel
Israel launches missiles at Iran – ABC News
19 Apr, 2024 02:46
Israel launches missiles at Iran – ABC News

Air defenses have been reportedly activated in several provinces of the Islamic Republic
Israel launched missiles at Iran in the early hours of Friday, ABC News reported, citing a senior US official.

Iranian news agency Mehr reported that several explosions were heard around 4 am local time in the skies over the central city of Isfahan.

Hossein Dalirian, spokesman for Iran’s civilian space program, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that several drones have been shot down. He added that there is no confirmation of a missile attack on Isfahan.

On April 1, Israel struck an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria, killing seven senior officers with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. Iran retaliated by firing a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on April 13. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the majority of the projectiles was successfully intercepted and reported only minor damage on the ground.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

