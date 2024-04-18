icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
18 Apr, 2024 23:24
HomeWorld News

US, UK sanction Iran over Israel strike

The two countries targeted Tehran’s drone-building industry
US, UK sanction Iran over Israel strike
A banner depicting missiles aimed at Israel on April 16, 2024 in Tehran. ©  Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images

London and Washington have blacklisted several Iranian military officials and companies in the steel, automotive and drone industries for the “destabilizing” strike on Israel last Saturday.

Iran had targeted Israel with a barrage of drones and missiles, in what Tehran called lawful retaliation for the April 1 bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria which killed seven high-ranking officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the sanctions at the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Capri, Italy. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also issued a statement.

“The sanctions announced today alongside the US demonstrate our unequivocal condemnation of Iran’s attack on a sovereign state,” Cameron said.

“We’re using the Treasury’s economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran’s malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism,” said Yellen. “Our actions make it harder and costlier at every turn for Iran to continue its destabilizing behavior.”

Israel’s next step still a mystery – media
Read more
Israel’s next step still a mystery – media

UK sanctions involve seven individuals and six entities accused of enabling Iran to conduct “destabilizing regional activity, including its direct attack on Israel.” London has already imposed over 400 sanctions on Tehran, including designating the IRGC in its entirety.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) went after 16 individuals and two entities, including the company that makes engines for the Shahed drones that were used in Saturday’s strike.

UK sanctions involve the freezing of any assets the designated individuals or entities may have under London’s jurisdiction, as well as a ban on traveling to Britain. 

American sanctions likewise involve the blocking of property, as well as a ban on any US citizens, permanent residents, and even persons passing through the country from doing any business with the sanctioned individuals or entities. The sanctions regime allows Washington to target financial institutions and banks that “engage in certain transactions or activities” with the sanctioned entities and individuals.

While Israel never officially took responsibility for the strike on the consulate building, Israeli officials told the New York Times that it had been in the works for months and deliberately targeted an IRGC general. West Jerusalem has accused Iran of supporting Hamas and other militant groups that carry out attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. 

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state?
Judge dread: What is the fate of the law in a key African state? FEATURE
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region
Middle East redefined: Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel signaled a major change in the region FEATURE
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls?
Who is Narendra Modi, the Indian strongman seeking a third term in the 2024 polls? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The West’s crazy fascination with drug busts in Russia
0:00
25:59
The cost of esports
0:00
26:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies