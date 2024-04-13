icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man ‘intentionally’ crashes truck into Texas government agency (VIDEOS)

One person was killed and 13 injured when a stolen 18-wheeler rammed into Texas Department of Public Safety office
Man ‘intentionally’ crashes truck into Texas government agency (VIDEOS)
A stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office on US-290 in Brenham, April 12, 2024 ©  Meredith Seaver / College Station Eagle via AP

A convicted felon has allegedly rammed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office, killing one person and injuring 13 after he was denied renewal of his commercial driver’s license the previous day.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at the DPS office in Brenham, Texas, after a sheriff’s deputy pursued a truck that had been reported stolen. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Clenard Parker, made a “hard right turn” and crashed into the entrance of the licensing office, DPS spokesman Sergeant Justin Ruiz told reporters.

All 14 people who were in the building at the time were hurt. Six of the victims were taken to area hospitals, including one who later died, and eight were treated at the scene. Ruiz said Parker came to the same office on Thursday and was told that he wasn’t eligible to have his truck driver’s license renewed.

Brenham is located about 80 miles west of Houston. The town’s mayor, Atwood Kenjura, said the casualties would have been far worse if law enforcement officers hadn’t quickly dragged the driver out of the stolen truck as he was backing it up to ram the building again. “Our fire chief mentioned that if he had veered a little bit to the left the second time, there would have been a collapse of that building, which would have resulted in a lot more injuries and possible death.”

Parker reportedly has a criminal record dating back to 1999, including felony and misdemeanor convictions. He has previously been charged with illegal weapons possession and tampering with a government record.

