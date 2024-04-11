icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
OJ Simpson dead after cancer battle
11 Apr, 2024 15:05
HomeWorld News

OJ Simpson dies after cancer battle

The NFL star and murder suspect was 76
OJ Simpson dies after cancer battle
FILE PHOTO: OJ Simpson. ©  Steve Marcus-Pool / Getty Images

Former champion athlete and accused murderer OJ Simpson has died in Las Vegas following a battle with cancer. Simpson, whose dramatic acquittal for the double murder of his ex-wife and her friend made international headlines, had previously denied reports that he was receiving hospice care.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement on Thursday.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Considered one of the greatest running backs of all time, Simpson broke multiple records during the 1970s with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, including for the fastest player to gain 2,000 rushing yards in a season, and for the most rushing yards per game in a season.

He transitioned to acting and commentary in the 1980s and 1990s, but his achievements were overshadowed by his arrest in 1994 over the brutal slaying of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, that year.

Despite significant DNA evidence linking Simpson to the double murder, he was found not guilty by a predominantly black jury in October 1995. More than 100 million Americans watched the acquittal live on television.

Simpson faced further legal trouble later in life, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery in 2008. Simpson was released on parole in 2017, having served nine years behind bars.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, WPLG TV reported in February. Simpson took to social media to dismiss rumors that he was undergoing chemotherapy and had been taken to a hospice, but did not address the diagnosis.

“Hospice? Hospice?” he said in a video statement. “I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there.”

However, Simpson released a statement a year earlier saying that he had “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing,” but had “beat it.”

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silent aggression: Protecting North Sea infrastructure while ignoring the Nord Stream attack on Russia
0:00
27:54
The cost of fast food
0:00
23:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies