US, UK and Ukraine could be behind Moscow terror attack – FSB chief

US, UK and Ukraine may be behind Moscow terror attack – FSB chief
26 Mar, 2024 12:37
139 people died and around 200 were injured in last Friday’s Crocus City Hall massacre
The view shows flowers at a makeshift memorial near the Crocus City Hall in memory of the victims of a terrorist attack on the concert venue just outside Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

The US, UK and Ukraine may have been behind last Friday’s terrorist attack on a concert venue in a suburb of Moscow, which claimed lives of 139 people and left around 200 injured, according to the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Aleksandr Bortnikov told reporters on Tuesday that the authorities are currently trying to establish the identity of everyone involved in the attack, both inside and outside Russia.

When asked whether the US, Britain and Ukraine could be behind the terrorist attack, the FSB chief responded: “We think that this is so. In any case, we are now talking about the information that we have. This is general information, but they [investigators] also have concrete results.”

Bortnikov’s statement to the media follows a meeting of the expanded board of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia. The FSB director told reporters that the intelligence service will do everything necessary to identify the direct organizers and sponsors of the terrorist attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

