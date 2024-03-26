icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, UK and Ukraine may be behind Moscow terror attack – FSB chief
26 Mar, 2024 12:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s top spy a ‘legitimate target’ – FSB chief

Anyone committing crimes against Russia is a marked man, security service chief Aleksandr Bortnikov has said
Ukraine’s top spy a ‘legitimate target’ – FSB chief
FILE PHOTO: The Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov ©  Global Look Press / Ruslan Kaniuka

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, should be considered a valid target for Russian troops, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Aleksandr Bortnikov, told journalists on Tuesday. The same principle should be applied to anyone “committing crimes” against Russia, the official added.

A Moscow court ordered Budanov’s arrest on terrorism charges in December 2023, after Kiev’s top spy was accused of masterminding over 100 “terrorist attacks” involving drones targeting Russian civilian infrastructure.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) has openly advocated attacks on Russian soil, including territory that Kiev recognizes as being under Moscow’s sovereignty. Budanov initially touted the assaults as “partisan activities,” but later acknowledged the responsibility of the Ukrainian state.

“Those committing crimes against Russia and Russian citizens are a legitimate target,” Bortnikov said when asked about Budanov and other high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officials. When pressed by journalists on why Russia has not yet acted on those targets, the FSB chief replied that this possibility “is still ahead.”

The FSB initially identified Budanov as the mastermind of the October 2022 bombing of the Crimean Bridge. The attack involved a powerful explosive device smuggled into Russia by an unsuspecting truck driver. The man and four other people in a nearby car were killed in the blast.

Russian court orders arrest of Ukraine’s spy chief
Read more
Russian court orders arrest of Ukraine’s spy chief

On Tuesday, a Moscow Court also issued an arrest warrant for another top Ukrainian security official, Vasily Malyuk, who heads that nation’s domestic security service (SBU). Malyuk now also stands accused of masterminding the Crimean Bridge attack. Last August he claimed responsibility for the incident, telling Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency that he’d “personally” planned the “operation.”

On Monday, the SBU head also hinted that his agency was behind several high-profile assassinations inside Russia, including that of former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva and of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, as well as the attempted murder of author Zakhar Prilepin.

When asked by an ICTV journalist about the SBU’s potential involvement in those incidents, Malyuk openly stated that the reporter was right to address this question to him but said he would not officially claim responsibility for any of those attacks. He still proceeded to reveal some very specific details about the weapons and explosives used in each instance.

Commenting on the developments on Tuesday, Bortnikov said that the SBU should also be designated a terrorist organization.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blame game: Western reactions to the Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow
0:00
26:32
Alabama IVF ruling
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies